"AITA For Not Sharing My Inheritance With My Cousin That Her "Father" Left Me?"

I (32f) used to have this really cool Uncle "Bill." He and my aunt "Sarah" (55f) started dating when I was 3 and we just had this type of instant bond. I loved this guy and he spoiled me to pieces. It was a constant joke that the only reason he married my aunt was so I'd officially be his niece.

He was ecstatic when my aunt Sarah became pregnant because being a dad was something that he always wanted and adored my cousin "Julie" (24f) for the first few years of her life. Then one day while Bill was out of town, I was sleeping over and in the middle of the night I woke up to use the bathroom and heard the backdoor slam (it had a very distinct sound)