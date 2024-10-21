'AITA for sharing only $5k of my inheritance with my dad and disabled step-brother?' UPDATED

Recently (I'm 23 now), my grandma's health has been declining after having 4 consecutive (mild) strokes. Now I've never been really close with this Grandma but I still feel very bad about it however I've been hearing whispers from my SM about how she feels entitled to some of the money and the property (some from gossip, some from her own mouth) so I felt pretty pissed off about.

Now it's always been my dream to move to Canada and, with the money, I can finally afford to leave my country and study/work there. I plan on taking about 40-45k of the money to make my dreams come true but I havent told anyone about it yet except for my mom (shes neutral).