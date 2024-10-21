'AITA for sharing only $5k of my inheritance with my dad and disabled step-brother?' UPDATED

So... my Grandma is dying, and is leaving behind 50k+ USD for all 4 of her kids on top of some land (Edit: She's leaving her kids 50k EACH). I live in a 3rd world country, so for us that's a fortune. I didn't grow up with my dad (her son) though. My mother and I moved away when I was about 9 and while we do get along, it's far from an ideal father/son relationship.
After a year, he met my Stepmom (SM from now on) and became a stepdad to her 2 kids. They never married btw. Most of his money were spent on his new family so he barely sent me any child support growing up.
A few years ago, I found out about the money he's to receive and the lands once my grandma died HOWEVER most of it will be under my name since Grandma hates SM. My dad and SM live in a small house in my Grandma's property, along with SM's disabled grandkid (Cerebral Palsy). He doesnt make much and SM is just at home watching the kid.
Recently (I'm 23 now), my grandma's health has been declining after having 4 consecutive (mild) strokes. Now I've never been really close with this Grandma but I still feel very bad about it however I've been hearing whispers from my SM about how she feels entitled to some of the money and the property (some from gossip, some from her own mouth) so I felt pretty pissed off about.
Now it's always been my dream to move to Canada and, with the money, I can finally afford to leave my country and study/work there. I plan on taking about 40-45k of the money to make my dreams come true but I havent told anyone about it yet except for my mom (shes neutral).
My dad has been somewhat guilt tripping me about how SM and the kid are screwed if anything happens to him and how I should always look out for them. I'm not that heartless so Im planning on letting them continue living in the house rent free and giving them about 5k of my inheritance.
I feel like my dad owes me the majority of the money anyways, after being absent physically and financially my whole life. He has a disabled grandkid to take care of though and he's the sole provider. So, WIBTA?
cyfermax said:
If your grandmother leaves all of the money for you, that's your money. Nobody else is entitled to it. You don't owe them anything. NTA.
spAcEch1ck said:
NTA it’s your grandmas money. She gets to decide what to do with it, not your father. ps Canada welcomes you :)
BURNERINO12345 said:
NTA. Your inheritance, your money. Do with it as you please! If she didn't leave it to them, they aren't entitled to it. That's how it goes.
OP responded:
Still feel bad about the kid though haha
transupbitch said:
Maybe controversial but NTA. Your grandma wants most of it to go to you, just make sure she writes it all down and get someone to witness it in case your dad and his wife try something.
And OP responded:
Yeah, got to confirm that they have it in writing.
If some of you are interested, I just talked to my grandma's "assistant". She's her niece that handles a lot of her finances and helps take care of her. Apparently, the land my dad is supposed to get will be under my name now. The money is still under my dad's name but she told me they're working on it. Don't worry, I'm not leaving my dad homeless.
He's still going to live in the property and there are plans to set up a small apartment complex in our (my?) Vacant lot so he'll have enough once he retires. It's all under my name so I'll hold off future plans till, God forbid, my dad passes away. I'm keeping most of the money if and when it's transfered to me but I'll save a bit for emergencies.
I don't feel compelled to help SM or her grandkid that much, especially not with my grandma's money. I don't hate them, it's just that it's not what my grandma would want. I might help eventually but that would be far into the future when I make my own money. Thanks for all the advice, I really appreciate it. And to the Canadians who commented... See you there in the future hehe