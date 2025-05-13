Wife begins stalking husband when he refuses to share his location. AITA? UPDATED 3X

Another time ,I told her then I would be going to the local coffee shop to read and just one hour of quiet time. My wife decided to do a surprise visit there. She said baby wanted to surprise her daddy.

I smiled and said I just wanted a little quiet time. She sat down and talked so loud I had to say let’s just go home. This time I decided to go to the public library. My wife asked where I was going I told her I hadn’t decided yet but as per our deal it’s my night.

She got upset because I was refusing to share where I was going. That one hour quiet time was heavenly. No one called my name and I came back home so happy. When I came home my wife was furious!