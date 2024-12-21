'AITA for losing it at my SIL when she asked if my friend would watch her kids?' UPDATED

After we returned, I got a text from my SIL calling me a snob for bringing our “Nanny” on the trip. I told her that Willow was NOT my nanny and that she paid her own way. She then called me b!tch because I saw that they all were tired and frazzled and I could have at least asked Willow to watch all of the kids.

I told her she was crazy and I wasn’t going to ask my best friend to watch 12 children! SHE DOESN’T EVEN LIKE CHILDREN. My MIL called soon after to apologize and ask for Willow’s number. She told me that maybe if she paid Willow to watch my SIL’s kids for a night she would get over her jealousy.