'AITA for not sharing my diagnosis when advocating for people with disabilities?'

I am a huge fan of advocating through sharing stories so I agreed pretty quickly. I went in, and spoke about my day-to-day experiences. The tiny bits of inaccessibility on campus that add up for me, the way I’m treated by others, etc.

I was focusing on how my disability affects my life rather than what my disabilities are, so, notably, I didn’t give my diagnoses. Then I met with each group of students and talked about what they could design to help me. The point was for them to notice a challenge and offer a solution.

I was meeting with one group and one of the students asked me what my diagnosis was. I said, “well I have a few, but I prefer not to share them as that is personal medical information.”