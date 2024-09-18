'AITA For Not Sharing the Surprises in the Dingy House that Was My Share of Inheritance?' UPDATED 3X

Not once did he mention the post and honestly I'm done enough with him that I don't care if he sees it because LAWRENCE SAYS YOU CAN'T TOUCH THIS MASON (fake name).

Anyway. My sister "Brittney" (fake name) asked me out to coffee and apologized for taking Mason's side. She just didn't want the friction and thought the three of us could have worked it out together instead of getting others involved.

She and her fiancé have the understanding that he handles his family and she does her's. I guess, for like disputes and things. So by sending it to him before she had a chance to even react to it, it felt like overstepping because I didn't give her the chance to do literally anything before her fiancé was losing his mind.