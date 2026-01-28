'AITA for not feeling bad for my wife when she mangled her hand using a gift I told her was dangerous?'

I heard her screaming and ran to help. I wrapped her hand in clean paper towel and then kitchen towels. We only live few blocks from a hospital so I didn't call 911. I had our son drive us there while I kept her hand elevated and put pressure on it.

She has to have surgery on it. I NEVER ONCE SAID I TOLD YOU SO. I also, apparently was not as sympathetic as I could have been. I don't know what else I could have done. I held her hand the whole time. At the hospital I did all the talking while she got admitted. I did not leave her side until we got home.