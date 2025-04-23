"AITA for not showing up to my sisters wedding after she wouldn't let my disabled son in?"

For context I 42 M am a single dad of my son 12. My sister 33 has had invited us to her wedding with her boyfriend of 5 years, we were both excited as I have always had a good relationship with my sister and she had always supported me and my son during tough times.

My son was born without the use of his legs and has had to use a a wheelchair since birth. A week before the wedding I took my son out to buy some new clothes for us to wear to it.

He was really excited to go because he'd never gone to a formal event like this before, so I made sure to get us spruced up for his first time. When we arrived to the event everything went well.