Father backs mother's punishment of all grandkids leading to wife's anger. AITA?

"AITA for not siding with my wife and agreeing with my mother after she did a group punishment that made my middle child unliked by the other kids?"

My mother babysit almost all of the grandkids three times a week in the summer. I am very grateful she does this and it saves us a ton of money. In total she watches about 7 kids, and one of those kids is my middle child son, Jamie.

Jamie is a lot sometimes. He is 8 years old, and compared to his younger sister he is less behaved. My mother has talked to my wife and I multiple times about him. She has done recommended time outs. Overall he doesn't behave much better after them. We have both talked to him about it but no improvement.