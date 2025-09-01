'AITA for not siding with my wife over our son's ex girlfriend's pregnancy?'

Our son had a girlfriend but they broke up about a month ago. About three weeks ago we were informed by her parents that she is pregnant. She is slightly showing. The dates line up with my son's relationship. My wife and I went into full panic mode.
We waited a couple days before telling our son, who didn't know. He immediately said "it's not mine, I never slept with her". I didn't believe him as I know he is "active". He did the sensible thing and asked me for "protection".
However he kept on saying they never did it. He said he cheated on her. I had a heart to heart with him and he is an absolute demon, but I began to believe him. He said he always wraps and he has asked for "restocks". My wife, on the other hand, still didn't believe him.
Both families met. My wife started the conversation just accepting that our son is the father and was trying to figure out a solution, funding etc. My son spoke up saying it's not his baby as they never had s-e-x. He was genuinely angry.
Then he made a comment that I am going to rephrase. Apparently they only ever did a certain act which can't result in a baby and it was unsatisfactory so he never went any further with her. An absolute piece of work, and we raged at him over it.
His ex girlfriend admits they rarely did it but explained the "event" (the when and where) and I will say it was believable too. I know he is a complete liar. I know he is an absolute dog but I believe him still.
My wife, however, is angry with me for playing into his "nonsense". She said I'm part of the boy culture. She said children born to teen parents are more likely to be teen parents and we were both young when my wife got pregnant.
She said I'm worsening the situation by not living in reality and she is left to figure out what to do on her own. To her point, I am hands off on further meetings with the other family.
I don't believe we should have those discussions until its proven he's the dad. AITA? Also, this has really become a rant. I'm sorry, but I really needed to let off some steam.
Just to add: her parents don't want to do a paternity test until after the child is born. They said it could harm the baby but apparently its harmless, so I don't know. So, we cannot get a test done before then. Courts can't order one until birth.
Stop fighting and get a paternity test. Teenagers aren’t the brightest when it comes to sex and pregnancy. The paternity testing will clear up the whole who did what and you can proceed rationally from there.
And now a paternity test is just a blood draw from the mother rather than anything invasive to the baby. The girls parents have old info if that’s a concern.
Exactly this. You need what’s known as a Non-Invasive Prenatal Paternity (NIPP) test. It’s a blood draw for the young lady, and a cheek swab for your son. There is zero risk to the pregnancy, and it’s 99.9% accurate.
Tell her parents about the test and that you will require the results before discussing finances, custody, support, etc — and this is to protect all of you. (You don’t have to say this, but the unspoken implication is that if your son is both telling the truth and right, which can be two separate things here, then they’ll need to figure out who the potential father is ASAP in order to deal with those legal concerns.)
You might have to get a court order. That would suck, but I’d suggest pursuing it if they decline a NIPP test. As for your wife, just tell her that there’s no need for deciding between teenager he said, she said — there’s a simple blood test that will remove guesswork, easypeasy.
misrocto (OP)
I told them all that as did my nurse friend. No good
Courts will not give an order until birth according to solicitors.
Well then that needs to be the end of the discussion until they do the test. He's probably lying, but he's still your son, dont let him sign a life altering birth certificate until you're 100% certain.
NTA but there shouldn’t be any “sides” until AFTER THE PATERNITY TEST 😉
Yeah, what else is there to say? The son sounds like a self-serving little AH who is fully capable of lying his ass off to weasel out of accountability, but you're literally not gonna know anything until one of them confesses to lying or paternity is tested.
Put this on pause until there is a paternity test. Fine. They don't want to do it until the baby is born? Your son should not assume any sort of responsibility or role until paternity is established.
check with an attorney and see if you can request an order for a paternity test so the dispute is already on record. So possible that you will find out he's not the father but his support during pregnancy will be used to force him to assume the role anyway. This is about the rest of his life.
They both sound believable. It's easy to recite an event and change the name of the person involved. Your son doesn't lie about having sex, so I'm more inclined to believe him. Why wouldn't you give your own son the benefit of the doubt over someone else's kid?