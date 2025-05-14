'AITA for not skipping my stepson’s graduation even though his mom is threatening to make a scene?'

My husband called the school to clear it up and when we asked her about it, she basically said I was overstepping and that graduation is for his “real family.” She told someone in the family that if I show up, she might leave or worse not let her son attend!

Her son still wants me there. He even told his dad, “Don’t let her ruin it.” My husband fully supports me going. But now a couple of his relatives are telling me I should just stay home to avoid drama. (guess who called them about it! 🙄)

I get it’s a sensitive day but I’m not there to make a statement. I just want to show up, support him, and leave quietly like everyone else.

AITA for insisting on going?