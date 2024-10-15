'AITA for not splitting my college fund with my dad's affair child?' 'That callous evil monster.'

My father dropped a big bomb on our family last year when he revealed that he had a secret son from his affair years ago. After my mom found out and gave him the ultimatum, he cut things off with the mistress and she moved away until last year when she introduced him to their son Hank.
I really don't give a damn about his latent father instinct since he didn't give his other family any consideration when he broke the news. Thank god my mom divorced him and now neither my brother Connor (M 18), sister Sophia (F 15), or I want anything to do with him anymore.
Here's the thing though: We have a shared college fund that my mom's parents set up for us when we were little. My parents contribute almost half of the money and my maternal grandparents contribute the other half. The account remains under my mom after the divorce. As far as I know, he stopped contributing to that account after the divorce.
Last month, I found out that my dad’s been harassing my mom because he wanted to add Hank as a beneficiary to the college fund for my siblings. He's saying that Hank is his son, and therefore entitled to the college fund that he set up for me, Connor, and Sophia.
My mom told him off and now he has been going around harassing her online and to their mutual acquaintances and friends, claiming that she is "heartless and cruel for taking her anger out on an innocent child." And then, he also had the genius idea to reach out to me to put pressure on my mom.
He said I should consider opening up my heart to Hank who grew up without a father and wasn't set up in life like my siblings and me. I left him on read since honestly, the things I wanted to say to that callous evil monster may be too much.
Yesterday he changed tactics and now said he wanted to withdraw all his part of the money from the account, divided them to make sure Hank has his share and deposited the rest back into the account.
(With the caveat that since Connor and I didn't need to use the college fund for tuition since we both had fullride scholarships, the money would be divided into 2 parts- for Hank and Sophia, instead of into 4 parts for his 4 children).
And now him, some of my dad's side of the family, and even the mistress are pressuring my mom to agree to that. And I'm praying that she won't. It physically makes me angry that we're being asked to split our money with my dad's affair child. Even if yes, I don't need to use the money to pay for school, I will need it in the future.
Same with Connor! And I know for a fact he would never use the same reasoning to exclude Connor and I from the fund just to have the money solely for Sophia in the same situation. It's all for Hank.
I understand that Hank is innocent and not responsible for his parents' actions but I don't think of him as my brother. Hell, I don't even think of my father as my father anymore to be honest. As far as I'm concerned, my family consists of me, my siblings, and my mom. That's it. So, AITA?
Special_Respond7372 said:
NTA. He can deal with his decisions. The divorce is finalized. He can’t go back and change the terms now. Additionally, it sounds like he didn’t put in most of the money. It sounds like at most he put in 25%. Either way, he no longer has any claim to it. He can take out loans for Hank.
Kami_Sang said:
NTA - that was an investment made by your parents during their marriage to benefit their 3 kids. The court left it with your Mom. Your Dad has no entitlement to those funds. They are solely for the benefit of you, Connor and Sophia.
DestronCommander said:
NTA. The fund was meant for you and your siblings. It's likely his mistress been pressuring him to setup a college fund for Hank and he doesn't have any money. Don't give in.
ironchef8000 said:
NTA. Your dad is turning his own messed up situation into a worse one.
throwaway-rayray said:
NTA - the divorce is final. OP’s mum (whose parents started this whole thing) has stewardship of the account. It belongs to her (and her children). I assume OP’s mum can’t just block him due to the under age kid. However, there are parenting custody apps that would limit the amount of harassment she has to put up with.
I hope the affair baby is worth the relationship with all of his other children - because that’s the decision he’s making going after their college funds and harassing them.
Scenarioing said:
This is the hill to die on. Plead with your mother not to cave. NTA.
chuckinhoutex said:
NTA - the funds he contributed were marital assets- not "his" money. He has no legal nor moral case to go back after the divorce to make a claim on behalf of an extramarital child.