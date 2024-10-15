'AITA for not splitting my college fund with my dad's affair child?' 'That callous evil monster.'

Same with Connor! And I know for a fact he would never use the same reasoning to exclude Connor and I from the fund just to have the money solely for Sophia in the same situation. It's all for Hank.

I understand that Hank is innocent and not responsible for his parents' actions but I don't think of him as my brother. Hell, I don't even think of my father as my father anymore to be honest. As far as I'm concerned, my family consists of me, my siblings, and my mom. That's it. So, AITA?

Special_Respond7372 said: