'AITA for not splitting the inheritance?' 'I was the ONLY ONE who took care of our hoarder mother.'

I (34F) was the only one out of four siblings who stayed in contact with our mom after our dad died. She became a full-on hoarder the kind where the house smelled like ammonia dead mice under piles of trash actual mold on the walls. Everyone else cut contact.
They said it was too much for their mental health and not how they wanted to remember her. I visited every week bought her groceries and managed her meds, cleaned literal human waste off the floor, fought with her when she refused help, and watched her slowly deteriorate while they lived their lives.
When she died last year I was the one who found her. The will left everything the house and the savings what little there was to me. No lawyer and no drama just a handwritten will saying everything to my name because she’s the only one who’s been here.
I cleaned the house paid out of pocket for professional hazmat services and got it appraised. It’s worth nearly $750k now and suddenly my siblings have reappeared saying I manipulated her that I isolated her and that I should split it four ways. One of them said “You profited off her illness.”
I didn’t profit I lost years of my life my peace and almost my marriage over the trauma of it all. I told them no. I said they didn’t want her when she was alive so they don’t get to claim her now that she’s worth something.
They’re threatening to sue. I don’t feel guilty but I feel tired. So AITA should I split it 4 ways just so that they get off my back?
Whatever_1967 said:
NTA, and yes, lawyer up.
Large-Client-6024 said:
You need a lawyer to get that "will" validated in Probate Court. If it's not declared valid, the estate will be divided equally between all heirs, in most jurisdictions. At the least, keep your receipts for all the work done to clean it up, as you will be reimbursed before any payouts happen. NTA.
l3ex_G said:
Nta talk to a lawyer, your moms wish was clearly for you to have the money and house.
xoxotransbabe said:
NTA!!!! You deserve it all don't give them anything and that's not what your mum wanted.
lapsteelguitar said:
Let them sue. Get a lawyer. And don't give them any money voluntarily. You earned it. NTA.
TheFairyQueen420 said:
NTA. Their greed is showing. Get a lawyer, go to court if they sue & show everyone how they left your mother to live out her last days, months & years & are now only coming around like some vultures, ready to pick the bones clean of whatever they can. Your siblings are some crappy AHs.