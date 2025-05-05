'AITA for not splitting the inheritance?' 'I was the ONLY ONE who took care of our hoarder mother.'

"AITA for not splitting the inheritance when I was the only one who took care of our hoarder mother?"

I (34F) was the only one out of four siblings who stayed in contact with our mom after our dad died. She became a full-on hoarder the kind where the house smelled like ammonia dead mice under piles of trash actual mold on the walls. Everyone else cut contact.

They said it was too much for their mental health and not how they wanted to remember her. I visited every week bought her groceries and managed her meds, cleaned literal human waste off the floor, fought with her when she refused help, and watched her slowly deteriorate while they lived their lives.