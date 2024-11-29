'AITA for not splitting the surprise Thanksgiving bill?' 'My husband's mouth dropped in surprise.'

After BIL left, I was in the kitchen cleaning (and typically I do let my husband handle his own family stuff) when fil started packing up ingredients and explaining to my husband he would exclude a drink from the "bill."

I then broke my cardinal rule and said "This is very different than in my family. In my family contributions are always viewed as the dishes you contribute and everything is established ahead of time."

He said "we just thought everyone could contribute" and I pointed out that everyone would include all the people and not just my husband, him, and ONE bil splitting it (all the married men). It then got really awkward. And he kept going on about how much money groceries were. AITA for not splitting the Thanksgiving bill?

