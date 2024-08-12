'AITA for not standing up for my family when we were excluded from a vacation?' 'My mom and her husband are quite well off.'

"AITA for not standing up for my family when we were excluded from a family vacation?"

My mom and her husband are quite well off. When they travel they want the best of everything and they understand it isn't affordable for everyone, so in the past when they wanted to do a family trip, they would pay for my sisters and I.

I'm the oldest of 3 and my mom's husband isn't my father (but he is my sibling's father) We don't get along and don't really speak, but we maintain a civil relationship for my mother's sake.

My children call him by his first name and really don't interact with him either. I'm aware he would probably prefer that we never came on family trips, but he would also never put my mom in that position.