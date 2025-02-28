'AITA for not staying the night with a guy after I was third wheel on a date with his MOM?'

After the first period, he changed the plans and him and his mom came to sit with me in the 3 seats and his friend & friends girlfriend went to the 2 seats. I believe his friend said something to him about it because his friend also thought it was strange to make me sit with them when we could all 3 sit together and they could go to the other seats.

I am glad this change happened because I felt like it was just weird to have me and his mom switch places like that. And the 3 seats together were really good anyways. They were lower level and we could see the entire court.