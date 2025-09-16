'AITA for not stocking the fridge for my husband after his business trip?'

My husband went out of the country for a business trip and returned home over the weekend. I was out of town visiting friends when he returned. His gripe was that he was left with “no food." For context, I do the majority of the grocery shopping (~90/10) and he does his share of other chores, etc.
I admit, there was not a refrigerator full of fresh food because I did not go to the store that week. However, I can attest there was a freezer with several meals and a pantry with food that could’ve been prepared. Perhaps not what he was hoping for, but there were some options.
Also, we live in a major city with plenty of grocery stores and restaurants within walking distance. Again, not ideal after a red eye international flight, but options. At first it wasn’t a big deal more of a joke, but when he repeatedly made jabs at me about it, I stood up for myself and now it’s a full blown argument. We are both stubborn people.
I can acknowledge that it would’ve been nice if I had stocked the fridge upon his return from the trip. However, I work a full time job myself and I see it as we are both capable adults at providing food for ourselves when the other is busy. I’ve got to know, am I the ahole in this situation?
RandomizedNameSystem said:
If only men had access to the family money and allowed to go to grocery stores. I surely hope he did not starve to death. NTA.
Laylaselena said:
NTA. He’s a grown man who can grab takeout or cook from the freezer/pantry. It would’ve been nice to have fresh groceries, sure, but you’re not his mom. If it was really important to him, he could’ve asked beforehand or picked some up himself. His repeated jabs make it more about entitlement than actual hunger.
Chance-Cod-2894 said:
NTA. He is a grown man. Why didn't he have it stocked for YOU when you got home?
yurilovesrice said:
NTA. Did he never go on business trips when he was single? Does he not know how to function as an independent adult?
Peculiar-Possum said:
NTA. Sure, he can be disappointed to not have anything he wanted/that wasnt frozen or fast food, but the moment that disappointment became anger towards you it went out of line.
RefrigeratorFun4676 said:
NTA - he wasn’t left with no food, he just didn’t have the food he wanted. The options in a major city to either go get groceries, get take-out, or have either delivered are many. For this to be something he can’t let go of seems odd.