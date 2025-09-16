"AITA for not stocking the fridge for my husband after his business trip?"

My husband went out of the country for a business trip and returned home over the weekend. I was out of town visiting friends when he returned. His gripe was that he was left with “no food." For context, I do the majority of the grocery shopping (~90/10) and he does his share of other chores, etc.

I admit, there was not a refrigerator full of fresh food because I did not go to the store that week. However, I can attest there was a freezer with several meals and a pantry with food that could’ve been prepared. Perhaps not what he was hoping for, but there were some options.