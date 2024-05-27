'AITA for not supporting all the choices my daughter made over her wedding weekend?'

After this, Anastasia threw a fit, saying she felt abandoned by most of her bridal party. Her maid of honor was reassuring her that she did the right thing and they were being aholes. They both looked to me and my husband for support.

Eventually, I said I understood her bridesmaids. I also understood why our family was upset. While it’s understandable she’s stressed and why she didn’t want to do the originally planned events, she did cause a lot of people to waste money and time coming down here. As well as put her bridal party in an awkward position.