'AITA for not supporting my friend's new relationship with my dad?' UPDATED 2X

A few months later, she shared this second and final update:

So after my last post on here, everything seemed to go to a full stop. My friend and my dad decided to take a week away from each other and my dad really made an effort to hang out with me. At the end of that week, the three of us had a sit-down. It was mostly just everyone apologizing to each other for how everything played out. And then at the end, things just started to feel a bit more normal again.

They agreed that they would take things very slow and I agreed that I would not try and infringe on it. The biggest thing I noticed was that it actually seemed like they liked each other. I had built up in my head that it wasn't an actual relationship and that they would be doomed anyway, but I felt like I may have been wrong.