'AITA for not supporting my ex-husband and his wife after their years of infertility?'

This was all before they married. Nick was removed from legal decision making after that stunt and he was told to be careful with how they approached PT conferences and doctors appointments because they had to share all that with me. So they did but it came with hostility.

And then when they finally got married they booked a date that fell on my parenting time and after back and forth the kids were not at their wedding because I was expected to give up a week with my kids and not get it back so they could be with them for the wedding and initially after the wedding.

Nick tried to bring the courts into it to take custody from me but the judge said I had been reasonable in my offers for compromise and Nick rejected them. The kids call her Hailey.