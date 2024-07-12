'AITA for not supporting my husband when he says he’s sick?' 'I expect him to still help me.'

I’m currently trying to study in my time off and this means I usually don’t have any free time for hobbies, friends, or activities outside of my responsibilities. I want to be supportive but I feel like I’m being taken advantage of right now. I’ve expressed that while I will be taking care of our toddler for the night, I won’t be getting him meds or catering for his needs if he’s sick.

To me, he chose to go out and spend time with his friends and put his health at more risk, increasing the recovery time and making it my responsibility. I expect him to still help me with our toddler so I can at least have some time to myself and not reach a point where I break down.