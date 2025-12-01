"AITA for not supporting my ex with our kids?"

I (40f) was married to Mike (44m) for almost 10 years. We’ve been divorced for 6.5 years. We have three kids, 17m 14m and 11f. During our marriage, he chose to work overnight shifts because he didn’t like getting up early.

Mike insisted that I be a SAHM until they were old enough to be in school full time. I did, which was stupid, but beneficial for them and us financially. So he missed a lot of our kids childhood and activities.

He didn’t have a substantial bond to our youngest and since we’ve been split up, it’s been nonexistent. Child support has been a nightmare, as he makes nearly 3 times as much as I do annually and his monthly support payments barely cover any of the kids expenses let alone anything else.