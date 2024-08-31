Half-marathon plans spark tension as 'fit' boyfriend questions girlfriend’s ability to race. AITA?

That was the last straw and she got really upset with me saying that I was trying to put her down, not being supportive of her, and that it’s not easy for her when her boyfriend is in great shape and she isn’t.

At that point I apologized for making her feel that way and that I would drop it. I do feel that I need to find a better way to approach it but I want to know was I the AH?

notmappedout

She's telling you how she feels about the race:

YTA, but it's not that big of a deal.

"She said she’s not interested in achieving a “good time” and just that she wants to finish, even if it’s walking."

But you're coming at this from the perspective of someone who thinks races are serious business.