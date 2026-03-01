'AITA for refusing to take back my ex-fiancé and breaking up our family?'

"AITA for not taking back my ex-fiance and breaking up our family?"

So for context, I (24 F) and my ex-fiancé (25 M) let’s call him Alex, had been together for 7 years, living together for 6 and engaged for 1. We were living at my mom’s house at this time and my dad gave me a car which Alex and I were sharing.

My parents were trying to help us get on our feet as we had a 2 year old daughter and our wedding was coming up in 3 months. My mom is well off and had also offered to pay for the majority of the wedding. We had booked the venue and the vendors and some of my family from Poland had gotten their plane tickets and accommodations booked as well.