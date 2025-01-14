Woman prioritizes mental health over caring for GF's sick kids when heart failure sends her to the hospital. AITA?

Edit: I need to clarify something: I was crying because I thought that Lisa was dying in the hospital. So I thought I was losing her and had a panic attack over that, in combination over a phobia panic attack.

I DO help out lots of times and take a lot of responsibility when it comes to the kids safety and wellbeing in our home. There have been other times when there have been emergencies that I have stepped up and been an adult for the kids. But this time I failed, out of fear.

SoMuchMoreEagle

"I (36f) has a severe phobia of vomiting and it also causes a lot of side effects for me where I get sick for weeks, if not months, if I puke."

Have you gotten any psychological treatment for this? Because this isn't a reasonable way to go through life. Sometimes people just have to puke. It's part of life. You gotta deal with it.