"AITA for not taking down pictures of my family in my own home to make my son’s new wife feel more comfortable?"

I (late 50s) am a picture person. I have hundreds up in my home. It started when I was caring for my aunt with Alzheimer’s and has just gone from there. I have three kids and 4 grandkids and as you can imagine I love having photos of them up on my home.

My middle son Gavin (27) is no longer with my 4 y/o grandson Tommy’s mom, Helena. They’re still friendly and coparent well, and I see her often enough because I help with Tommy.

Last year he married Cheri (also 27) after only being together a few months, but she seemed sweet and like she makes him happy. We had no issues until this summer, when my son asked me to down any and all pictures that Helena was in to make Cheri more comfortable.