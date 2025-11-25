'AITA for how I responded to my dad after saying I will not be taking my family to my parent’s Thanksgiving?'

That was so far from the truth, but I wasn’t going to say anything and just held him saying it’s okay. I felt like a terrible son, and like I was the cause of this. We left and my wife was comforting and trying to not let me blame myself.

Yesterday I got a text from my dad talking about what he would like to do with my son and I at TG, and that’s when I let him know we would not be going to my sisters TG. Before he had texted me back later in the evening, I had made plans with my mom to do 3 separate activities with my side of the family all within a span of 2 weeks during Christmas time.