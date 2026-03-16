'AITA for not taking my girlfriend's children out after promising them I would?' UPDATED

My girlfriend said there's food in the house and I could make myself something to eat. I told her I was looking forward to a take away and that I was gonna go get myself a pizza. I left and actually got myself a Chinese. I was in a bit of a grump and went home to eat, watch a film and sleep. Not once did my girlfriend text or ring to ask if I was coming back.

So today I woke up and just thought sod it and decided to stay home. About 10am I get a txt from my girlfriend asking what time I'm going over and that she was setting off to work. After telling her I'm staying home she rang me to call me petty and to stop sulking.