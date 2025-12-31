"AITA for not taking my mom to the hospital after she slipped on the stairs?"

A little backstory my older sister and I are in our 30's/40's, my mother lives with us, and there's not many boundaries my mother respects. She doesn't cook, doesn't clean, doesn't drive, doesn't pay ANY bills other than rent, and is a former substance abuser (sober now).

And when I say she literally does nothing, I mean NOTHING! Everything is always "I need help" which is code for "Can you do it for me." No matter what it is, she won't even google for information that she herself needs, she will ask one of us to do it. And before you ask, no she's not disabled, nor is she incapable of caring for herself.