'AITA for not taking my husband back and wanting a divorce?'

Jack had a seven year old son, whom I will refer to as “Matt” and I had a twelve year old son whom I will refer to as “Luke” because that’s what he asked me to refer to him as for this story. Matt was a professional at weaponizing incompetence. Which he learned from both his mother and father.

He had also been taken from his mother by the State while his father was in jail. Jack made it sound like he had had Matt with him for about 2 years post foster care before we met. Getting him out of foster care proved that Jack was able to do what needs to be done in order to get what he wants.