'AITA for not taking my niece who has cancer with me on my honeymoon??'

I apologized and refused because honestly I don’t wanna even think about my niece let alone watch her during my honeymoon. I love her to death and wish her the best, but for the past couple of years she’s been on our minds constantly and we all love her but a honeymoon is just supposed to be about us.

Plus, what if something bad happens while she’s with us? Honestly I’m not ready for a responsibility like that. Now they’ve involved everyone in this and they’re calling us selfish and that we can always go on a real honeymoon later but she might never get to go on a holiday and it’s honestly just getting to me.