'AITA for ghosting my sister after she didn't invite me to her wedding?' UPDATED

What hurt most though is that Sarah never told me I wasnt invited. No text, letter, talk, nothing. She just moved on with her life like it never happened, she never tried to talk to me about it. When I saw her at family gatherings after, she only made small talk with me, as if nothing happened.

Ever since then I detached myself from her and didnt go over to her place with my dad or anything. After a couple months i completely stopped talking to her, because i noticed that my mental health was suffering and i decided to do whats best for myself, which is going NC and avoiding her at family gatherings or not going altogether.