'AITA for cutting off my mom because she told her boyfriend I was lame like my dad?' UPDATED

So my dad pretty much told me that I needed to talk to my mom because he didn't want to deal with her and she was going to pick me up from school so we could work it out. When she did I just tried talking to her like normal or lying but she knew I was lying and seemed really worried.

So, I told her everything and it made her cry and I felt really awful but then she started apologizing to me which was really weird. She told me that she shouldn't have said that and she was wrong to say it and that I'm not lame.