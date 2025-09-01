'AITA for not talking to my sister after she stole my daughter's name?'

I'm 31M. I've a sister, 28F. Background: I'm from a culture with one of the oldest literatures in the world. Everyone respect the texts, but only a handful of people read it as you'll need a 100 lives to read them all. I love reading them since childhood, everyone knows that.
My sister has a 2 month old daughter, whose name isn't finalized. My wife is 6 months pregnant. I've spent months reading the ancient scriptures with the sole purpose of finding a unique & meaningful name for our daughter. Recently, we selected this particular name. We both loved it at first glance.
After my sister's delivery, she has been visiting my wife a lot to comfort her, as it's my wife's delivery next. Last week, She asked my wife if we've selected our daughter's name and my wife told her. I had asked her to keep it a secret, but my wife is emotionally vulnerable nowadays, so I let it go.
The matter began when later, my sister announced on the family group that she's giving that name to her daughter. I really couldn't believe it, thought that she's joking. But she isn't.
I quickly confronted her, she said "Be gentle with your niece, she's a family member too. You know the literatures well, you can easily find another name for your daughter." This has pissed me even more.
Now, I'm not talking to my sister and I'm openly showing my anger. I don't think that I'll be keeping the relations same after this. Mom asked me to not overreact over a "name" as they're already late finding a good name for the newborn, while I still have time. Now, I'm not talking to my mom either.
Friendly_Order3729 said
NTA - I think anyone who deliberately upsets anyone else and plays it off like no big deal isn't worth having a relationship with.
Expensive-Test-4097 said:
NTA. That was a cruel thing to do to your wife. She took advantage of her vulnerability at the time to steal the name. Normally I think name stealing is ridiculous as it’s usually stories where one isn’t expecting but she is and you did the work to find the name that you both wanted.
Next time you talk to your mom or sister ask why they think it was acceptable to treat your wife with such disrespect and that neither of you can trust them since they stole like this from you and made your wife feel guilty while she’s carrying your daughter. I’d hope at least one could see how they hurt another woman like that.
acebirdie4 said:
NTA. You’re wife is pregnant and your daughter is already named. It’s not like you were just hoarding a name without having a child. Keep the name. Cut your sister off.
HODL_Dawg said:
You're NTA for cutting toxic people out of your life. Even if they're family.
Moni_HH said:
NTA. Your sister is a scumbag. Please cut her off for good. She is toxic.
UnderstandingLess151 said:
NTA. If she wanted your help finding a name for her baby she should have asked for it instead of being mischievous about it. I would be petty and try to scare them off by claiming that name is protected by some sort of curse, but I don't know if that holds water in your culture.