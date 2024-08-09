'AITA for not talking to my husband after finding out he went on one last date with his ex?'

It sounds like you don't even know what transpired on this date, right? I mean, you could let your husband explain and spend the rest of his life showing you that you were always his first choice. And one way he needs to do that is cutting his nasty mother out of your lives.

GreenFar5824 OP responded:

I will never know for sure will I? I will only ever have his account and his mother’s account and they are the same in that he wanted to make sure he took the right decision.

My bet is that if there was something more his mother wouldn’t have hesitated in telling me the hurtful details but she too said it was because he wanted to make sure.