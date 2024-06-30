"AITA for not telling my parents that the event they were missing was my wedding?"

Buckle up, this will be kinda long...So I (27F) have a younger brother, Mike (21M). He is the definition of a man child and a mama’s boy, always complaining, always expecting others to bow to him. Just, overall, an a#@hole. Ever since he was born, my parents fussed over him for everything.

He’s not special needs, or had a traumatic birth or anything of the sort. He was just…born. And my parents completely discarded me. My mom (50F) especially. She went from a loving mother to one of those boy moms that people make fun of on the internet. My father (50M) still showed me love and support, but he’s always been too much of a coward to stand up to my mother and let me win at least once.