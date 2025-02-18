'AITA for not telling my best friend that he was being investigated for fraud?'

As part of my role in the investigation, I had to sign a confidentiality agreement that strictly prohibited me from discussing any details of the case. Even though Ryan was my best friend, I chose not to tell him. I was afraid that he might warn the suspect, as he had completely trusted this person.

Plus, since he no longer worked there, he didn’t have access to the evidence I had seen that confirmed this person’s guilt. I knew he would probably believe the suspect was innocent simply because of how much he had trusted them when they worked together.

It’s important to note that Ryan was cleared of any wrongdoing. In the end, I didn’t see the need to tell him, since the investigation continued and I was still bound by my confidentiality agreement.