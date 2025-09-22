'AITA for not telling my best friend the REAL reason I’m not at his wedding?'

She said if he’d kissed another woman, she’d have taken it as cheating and dealt with it worse. I agreed and backed her point saying I wouldn't have encouraged or allowed that. But at the same time, she admitted she didn’t feel comfortable with me being at the wedding now either, because it would just be in the back of her head.

I was admittedly stunned at first, and then mad, then upset, but came to the conclusion that it was her wedding at the end of the day, and told her I got it and wouldn’t go. She thanked me for understanding, but also asked me not to tell my best friend that she was the one who asked.