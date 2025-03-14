'AITA for not telling my BF of two years that I'm infertile? I am OPENLY CHILD-FREE.'

Not "unlikely" but very very impossible. I was actually happy about that because (again) I don't want children so it lifted some stress for me (of accidental pregnancy). Recently one of my friends became (very) accidentally pregnant. She is now in a bad state emotionally & looking at options. My bf actually said something like "It's odd how we still haven't had an accidental pregnancy".

I laughed a little and replied something along the lines of "Right? That's why I'm glad I can't get pregnant". He actually looked at me shocked and asked what I meant. I told him the whole story & he became very angry. Started screaming "how could you lie to me like that?!" & "how could you keep it from me".