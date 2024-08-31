Siblings reject half-sister from affair despite parents' pleas for reconciliation. AITA?

Coming to the present: my siblings never had a good relationship with my mother again (no, some families can't afford family therapy so it was never an option), two of them no longer live with our parents and the only one left (he is 16 years old) has come to live with me and my boyfriend.

None of them have any contact with my parents' daughter or my parents, the 16-year-old ignored the three of them when he was at home (now I've been paying him for the psychologist).

My father and mother have let my brother live with me but they keep insisting that I should talk with my brother's and make them spend time with her, I can't force them to do something they don't want to do.