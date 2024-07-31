'AITA for not telling my ex about our child?' UPDATED 4X

You don't have to go to dinner, and honestly if I were you I wouldn't until you've met up with and spoken to your ex without your daughter, and know exactly what he wants and expects and what role he will play in her life. His girlfriend has nothing to do with this. Block her and tell your ex you don't want her communicating with you, at least for now.

She later shared a series of updates as the situation unfolded.

Update #1:

I took everyone’s advice to ask my ex to meet for coffee before dinner. He said he’d be happy to get coffee tomorrow morning so we can have the adult conversations without her there. He also wanted to talk to me anyway to know what she liked so he knew what to talk to her about.