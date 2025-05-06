'AITA for not telling my ex before I told my children that he's not really their dad?'

Around 6 months ago, the twins dad reached out telling me he'd like to be in the twins lives and how he's reformed with a partner now and has 2 kids under the age of 5.

I got in touch with my ex and told him the situation and he absolutely objected to telling the twins the truth saying that their dad would be a bad influence on the twins, so I dropped it.

The twins dad kept persisting and one of my twins started to mention that they would quite like to go to university in the US and could live with their "dad" while there. So last week, I sat both the twins down and told them the truth.