Mom's victory flight as deadbeat dad's passport revoked at airport. AITA?

The day arrives for us to leave, and I get to the airport with the kids 3 hours before our flight. Things go smoothly and I take the kids to a diner to grab some breakfast. Ex arrives much later, and as we’re finishing up I get a call from him.

Turns out his passport was revoked due to lack of CS payment. He was denied at check in and there’s no way he can get his passport reinstated without paying his arrears in full.

He said that since he can’t go, he no longer gives me permission to take them. I reminded him that we are past the 72 hrs for him to deny my travel request. He said that he was going to inform an officer that I was trying to kidnap his children.