Mom's victory flight as deadbeat dad's passport revoked at airport. AITA?

My ex and I have been divorced for 2 years. We have 2 kids (8m, 5f). Everything was great until our daughter was born, and then it’s like a switch flipped and he was a completely different person. I held out for as long as I could, but when he began an affair, I filed for divorce.
He fought me every step and it took over a year to finalize. During the divorce I was awarded primary custody. He was ordered to pay support, which he has never done. I don't need it, but it would be nice to have it to save for the kids, so I did sign up for enforcement.
I don’t badger him about it - I know to him it’s a way to try to get me to talk to him, I just let enforcement do their thing. Since he’s so far behind, they have suspended just about everything they can. They send notices to him when this happens, but I’m sure he doesn’t open them.
I am a 1st gen American and most of my extended family still lives abroad. My grandmother recently passed away earlier this year and I decided I wanted to visit my family with my kids and see her resting place. Ex and I had some back and forth because I need permission from him to leave the country.
He agreed but made a point to tell me that he feels now is a good time to take a vacation and that he was always planning to visit my family’s country. I was already anticipating this because following us is something he does EVERY time I take the kids on a trip.
My lawyer drafted a document to be signed and notarized that I was being given permission to take our kids out of the country for the specific dates. She also included a clause that he has up until 72 hours prior to the day of travel to revoke his permission. He agreed.
The day arrives for us to leave, and I get to the airport with the kids 3 hours before our flight. Things go smoothly and I take the kids to a diner to grab some breakfast. Ex arrives much later, and as we’re finishing up I get a call from him.
Turns out his passport was revoked due to lack of CS payment. He was denied at check in and there’s no way he can get his passport reinstated without paying his arrears in full.
He said that since he can’t go, he no longer gives me permission to take them. I reminded him that we are past the 72 hrs for him to deny my travel request. He said that he was going to inform an officer that I was trying to kidnap his children.
I told him to do whatever he felt was necessary. Officers did show up at the gate to figure out what was going on - but I had the notarized agreement with me, so they sent us on our way. He kept spamming my phone non stop until we got on the plane, where I was able to turn it off and get some peace for the flight.
While we were in the air he called my brother to complain (we met through him and they’re still friends) and I have now been given an earful about how cruel it was for me to continue with the trip knowing he wouldn’t be able to follow us.
And that I didn’t tell him on purpose. My mother told him to stay out of it and that it’s no longer my responsibility to remind him to open his mail - but some extended family agree with my brother.
I don’t think I’m the AH for continuing our trip; but I am questioning whether I’m an AH for not giving him a heads up that he should check his passport. I didn’t know it was revoked for sure, but I suspected. AITA?
NTA. Some people hate that there are consequences to his actions. He is the one who didn't pay his child support, thinking that he was somehow punishing you. Child support is for the children, so his not paying makes him an AH, since they are innocents in all this. The fact that he got his passport revoked is entirely on him. He can moan and complain about it but it all comes back to his actions.
NTA. You and your lawyer played this well. You're using these antics to revisit custody arrangements, yes? He made a false police report, is in arrears on child support, has been harassing you, he's showing himself to be a danger.
SweetAdventurous8418 (OP)
He already doesn’t see them terribly often. He has every other weekend and every Wednesday night. But I did make sure to not block him or anything so that 1) he can’t try to claim I was keeping the kids from being able to contact him and 2) I could keep texts and voicemails with the name calling and the threats that he was going to file for full custody and make it so I never see our kids again.
Not the AH, he's just mad that he didn't get his way. He's definitely never going to allow you to take another trip with the kids without him following though. You may even need to go back to court to get him to stop and to establish a pattern of behavior.
Why is your brother encouraging your ex to stalk you?
This is my question. Why was he ok with the ex following OP to visit her family? Ex is no longer part of her family. Even if he did want to go to the same place on vacation, he doesn't need to time his trip with hers. Its creepy that she can't go anywhere with out him going too.
Tell the flying monkeys including your brother to F off. They have no issue with him not paying child support, or putting yout through a rough divorce over him cheating BUT they villainize you for not telling him his passport may or may not be valid?!?
NTA. It is not your responsibility to keep track of his passport. He would have received official communication of some sort advising of the block on his passport. Disregarding his mail is 100% on him.
Furthermore, if he had actually bothered to pay even some of the child support, his passport wouldn’t even be suspended. You have to be significantly in arrears for it to get to that point!