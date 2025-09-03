'AITA for not telling my family about my sister’s secret elopement and pregnancy?'

Our mom though has had a habitat of just making us feel awful instead of supported in anything her opinion doesn’t align with. So after processing all that I called my sister, we reconnected, and I confided in her about my resignation. She, in turn, trusted me with her secret the elopement and pregnancy. She asked me not to tell anyone, and I agreed.

Today the news broke to the family. I didn’t lie when they asked me, I admitted that my sister FaceTimed me this morning and told me, but I said it wasn’t my place to share and that she should be the one to say it. I did not mention the pregnancy, because again, not my story to tell. Well, my middle sister (29F) and my mom were mad that I kept it from them.