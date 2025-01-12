Fiancé upset after partner spends the night at 'a friend’s house' during snowy conditions. AITA?

"AITA for not telling my fiancé I was spending the night at my friends house?"

fiancé (23m) and I (21f) are currently unable to resolve this issue. We currently live medium distance and only see each other once a week. Recently my best friends/roommate’s have moved out leaving me alone.

One moved to the other side of the country for grad school, and the other moved in with her bf. My other friends also go to school in a different state or live an hour away so I’ve been pretty isolated and craving socialization.

I have a few other friends (we can call them John and Dan) (22m) in town who I’m not as close to but have been hanging out with more now that everyone else has moved away. My fiancé has met them before and got along. There was not tension, jealousy, or mistrust until now….