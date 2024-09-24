'AITA for not telling my friends I am technically our landlord?' 'We aren't mega-wealthy but we're very comfortable.'

We have been living together for a couple months now (they moved in around August) and we are all pretty good friends, and very compatible roommates. This is where I might be the ahole. I didn't want to tell them that I own the house as I thought it might create a weird dynamic between us, and I didn't want them to view me any differently.

We split the bills and rent, with me technically paying nothing. Since my father legally owns the house and we have different surnames (I took my mother's last name) they have no idea I own the house or that my dad just sends the money back to me.