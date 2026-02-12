'AITA for not telling my friend's partner that she didn't get the job at my company?'

Anyway, we ended up going with another person for the job. Apparently friend's gf sent an email asking for any updates a few weeks after the interview but we never responded to her. My sister deals with the e-mails usually.

My friend is mad at me and said he is greatly disappointed in my handling of the situation. That he was fine with her not being picked but that me not even bothering to send an e-mail and tell her she didn't get the job is unacceptable in his opinion, considering we are such good friends. I told him I was just keeping it professional and unbiased.