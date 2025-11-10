'AITA for not telling the girl I love that I was in danger? She decided to cut me off.'

I'm 22M in love with that girl I met in a company we both worked for a year ago 30F
We have been talking for the whole year and we became close. We hang out a lot, Watch TV shows, etc. We are close but, I have some dark sides of my life I never let her in.
Not proud of this part of my life but for instance this includes almost being on the streets, losing a job or even helping anyone through a similar situation. I've been involved with this before I knew her, got my life together but there's still some strings attached that I try to get rid of. She is awesome she's the best thing that ever happened to me.
I love her and I see myself 30 years from now having her by my side and still watching those movies together enjoying life. That's exactly why I'm trying to get rid off all the BS I've been around. I'm sober for a year and still counting. I live in a decent apartment. Got a nice job, etc.
I met her family when she was going through a surgery and they've been really nice except for her mother's cousin (which she considers like a father after her father passed) was there and there was quite of tension between us and let me tell you briefly why.
All three of us used to all work for the same company before he was never a good person and we got off the wrong foot before once or twice. (He wanted to sleep with my ex when was literally just 18 and he is a MARRIED 40 YO MAN) but I tried to respect the fact that he's an important member of her family but he still was tensioned.
Now I've been threatened by a cult about something I wasn't involved with. And she had no idea about all of that I was going to tell her after it ends. So I had no time and I met up with a person involved to figure things out but that person had to go to their shift in the same company I used to work for and that uncle is the site manager there, too. I had to come along because we needed to figure it out asap.
So I violated the security policy and went there because I was trying to survive. when the security there caught me I lied about my identity and when we reached HR and we stayed for an hour there I finally showed them my ID and they knew I'm just an ex employee and came in peace. Problem solved but they had to take a picture of me to not allow me go there anymore.
It was sent to the security team group chat and that uncle is there, too. He sent her the picture, Messages they accused me that I was drunk in and talking crap about me. She was furious and called me, but was still in danger so I had to hang up saying it's not the best timing to talk about it and she waited for an explanation before ending everything between us.
She needed me to explain to just cut me off. And I explained, told her everything happened but she still decided to end everything. She thinks I was drunk, I hide everything from her and she's not important to me at all that I don't care enough to tell her I'm in danger. She said she'd block me if I ever tried to text her.
Alert-Tumbleweed790 wrote:
I read this and sorry but it sounds made up, so I guess I can see why she ended things and thinks you were drunk. If all of this is true, you have to think that there's a high chance you will drag her into this as well, until everything is resolved, if even possible without you having to move somewhere else.
Not even sure if this is AITA material, I guess you're TA for how you went about it and expecting her to be ok with it, not because you first had to make sure you were safe. She's also in her own right to keep herself safe, which doesn't sound like it will be next to you.
Creepy-factor-9708 responded:
I know, It might seem too much. there was a girl that ran away from her family (They are a cult and she was about to be forcibly married to one of her cousins). I don't know her, Never talked to her but she was a friend of that person I mentioned on the post. I didn't approve getting involved in this.
But that person (was a friend at the time) gave her my phone number anyway. She tried to contact me, But I didn't respond, refused to meet her, refused to do anything about this. So her family found her and went through her phone, threatened all the people she contacted and accused them of stealing some kind of a treasure she ran away with.
I don't give a crap about her nor them. I had to contact a lawyer because they were spamming my phone with calls so I met up with that person to contact the lawyer from their phone to not be suspicious. That has nothing to do with the girl I love. Neither with me.
So she won't be hurt by all of that. The reason that person gave out my number anyway to that girl is because I used to help out those people in need for help in such situations, But now I have someone in my life I can't just continue risking my life for others. I had someone to take care of myself for her to be able to provide. Maybe now it's a bit clear that she would never be hurt for that matter by any mean.
Latter_associate8866 wrote:
I don’t think you’re TA if whatever you’re into won’t affect her, the moment it does then YTA.
It is up to her to decide if she’s okay being in a relationship with you while you’re having some shady stuff going on, and looks like she made her decision.
squigs wrote:
YTA. Look, whatever you're into, or were into or whatever, you sound like a person who's not safe person to know. You need to sort your life out properly. Get rid of those strings. I have no idea what you are or were into but I'm pretty certain there's some group that can offer help. There's no shame in asking for help!