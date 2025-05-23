'AITA for not telling my girlfriend about my daughter's phobia?' 'She won't even take baths.'

ALSO, if that was my house and someone brought a moody teenager who kept yelling at her sibling and ruining the mood, I would ask them not bring the teenager over to my pool party again.

Vibin0212 said:

You're doing a disservice to your daughter. Her phobia isn't an excuse to be moody/irritable to those around her, along with being bossy, and deciding for her brother what he does in a pool. Speaking to a professional over her fear of water may be beneficial for her, and I suggest you look into it if you have not already.