"AITA for not telling my husband that I've been making his food less spicy?'

Hi everyone, I'm writing here cause I need opinions. I (F 35) have been married to my husband (M 40) for 10 years. I come from a heritage that eats spicy food, but my husband doesn't, in fact, my husband can't handle spice much.

In the first years of our marriage. I would watch him go red, sweat, tear up, etc. every time I cooked my cultural dishes. So I decided I would make the food less spicy and make my plate spicy.

Now here's where the problem begins. My daughter (4) recently tried eating my food, I told her she shouldn't eat my food cause it's too spicy and she should eat her dad's. My husband and I always believe in being upfront with our daughter, so when my husband heard this, he looked confused.